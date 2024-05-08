A Day to Remember Announces 'The Least Anticipated Album Tour' - Cities, Dates & Venues Revealed!

A Day to Remember is embarking on a tour to remember!

The You’re Welcome rock band revealed the details of their latest trek, The Least Anticipated Album Tour, which kicks off on June 6 at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, Minn.

The North American run will mark A Day To Remember‘s first live shows in the U.S. in over a year, hitting cities like Nashville, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and more through the summer.

The tour will feature special guests The Story So Far and Four Year Strong with Militarie Gun, Pain Of Truth, and Scowl.

They’ll also be hitting some festivals throughout the run including Welcome To Rockville, Hangout Fest and When We Were Young, among others.

The band returned in 2022 with “Miracle,” along with a new version of You’re Welcome track “Re-Entry” featuring Mark Hoppus of Blink-182.

For all ticket info, head to adtr.com.

The Least Anticipated Album Tour Dates

6/6 – 7/28 with The Story So Far & Four Year Strong

* with Militarie Gun | # with Pain Of Truth | ^ with Scowl | @ Festival Date

5/11 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville @

5/17 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Fest @

5/19 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple @

6/6 – Waite Park , MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

6/8 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park *

6/9 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater *

6/11 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

6/12 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

6/14 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *

6/15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *

6/16 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Live! at Terminal B *

6/18 – Toronto, ON – Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto *

6/21 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

6/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival @

6/23 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

6/25 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena #

6/26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center #

6/28 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs #

6/29 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

6/30 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion #

7/2 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater #

7/3 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park #

7/5 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

7/6 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater #

7/7 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum #

7/9 – Albuquerque, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center ^

7/10 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena ^

7/12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena ^

7/14 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater ^

7/15 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds ^

7/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

7/19 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park ^

7/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

7/22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

7/24 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater ^

7/25 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

7/26 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom ^

7/28 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young @

10/20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young @

