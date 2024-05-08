Alexander Skarsgard & Harry Melling Highlight Dom/Sub Love Story in New Queer Romance 'Pillion'

Alexander Skarsgard and Harry Melling are joining forces in a forthcoming queer romance called Pillion.

The 47-year-old True Blood actor and 35-year-old Harry Potter alum will highlight a dominant/submissive relationship, and it’s shaping up to be a steamy story from director Harry Lighton.

Harry plays a character named Colin, who is enchanted by Ray, described as “the impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club,” according to Variety.

Here’s a synopsis: “Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life, introducing him to a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way,” the outlet reported. “But as Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?”

The movie is expected to enter production in the summer. We’ll continue to update you as we learn more!

