American Idol's Nutsa Is Competing In Eurovision 2024, Will Represent Home Country Georgia

Nutsa is joining another competition – 2024 Eurovision Song Contest!!

The 27-year-old singer/songwriter is most well known to US audiences as competing in the 21st season of American Idol, which aired in 2023.

She made it to the Top 12, where she was then one of two artists eliminated.

While competing in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, she is representing her home country of Georgia.

“I have loved my country ever since I was a very little girl,” she told Billboard of representing Georgia. “Because of my country’s history and our people, I want to make them proud. I want to show the world how great Georgia is and how many talented people we have. We are a very small nation and that makes me more motivated to put Georgia on the map everywhere I can. Because especially in America, they think that Georgia is a state.”

The song Nutsa is competing with is “Firefighter,” with music and lyrics by Darko Dimitrov and Ada Satka. Check it out right here!

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is taking place this year at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

Nutsa will be in the second semi-final, which takes place on Thursday (May 9), with 16 countries competing. The final will then take place on Saturday (May 11).