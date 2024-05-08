Top Stories
Hilary Duff Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl with Matthew Koma: Name Revealed!

Hilary Duff Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl with Matthew Koma: Name Revealed!

Phoebe Dynevor Engaged to Cameron Fuller, Debuts Ring at Met Gala 2024

Phoebe Dynevor Engaged to Cameron Fuller, Debuts Ring at Met Gala 2024

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan &amp; Luke Newton Dating? Source Responds to Rumors

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton Dating? Source Responds to Rumors

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

May 08, 2024 at 12:35 am
By JJ Staff

American Idol's Nutsa Is Competing In Eurovision 2024, Will Represent Home Country Georgia

American Idol's Nutsa Is Competing In Eurovision 2024, Will Represent Home Country Georgia

Nutsa is joining another competition – 2024 Eurovision Song Contest!!

The 27-year-old singer/songwriter is most well known to US audiences as competing in the 21st season of American Idol, which aired in 2023.

She made it to the Top 12, where she was then one of two artists eliminated.

While competing in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, she is representing her home country of Georgia.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I have loved my country ever since I was a very little girl,” she told Billboard of representing Georgia. “Because of my country’s history and our people, I want to make them proud. I want to show the world how great Georgia is and how many talented people we have. We are a very small nation and that makes me more motivated to put Georgia on the map everywhere I can. Because especially in America, they think that Georgia is a state.”

The song Nutsa is competing with is “Firefighter,” with music and lyrics by Darko Dimitrov and Ada Satka. Check it out right here!

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is taking place this year at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

Nutsa will be in the second semi-final, which takes place on Thursday (May 9), with 16 countries competing. The final will then take place on Saturday (May 11).
Just Jared on Facebook
american idols nutsa to compete in eurovision will represent georgia 01
american idols nutsa to compete in eurovision will represent georgia 02
american idols nutsa to compete in eurovision will represent georgia 03
american idols nutsa to compete in eurovision will represent georgia 04
american idols nutsa to compete in eurovision will represent georgia 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: American Idol, Eurovision, Nutsa