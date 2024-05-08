Anonymous Met Gala 2024 Guest Calls This Year's Event 'Boring,' Shares Thoughts on Kim Kardashian's Sweater

A “longtime attendee” of the Met Gala is giving their honest opinion…in an anonymous interview.

Specifically, they said the 2024 event was the “least exciting gala” in years.

Keep reading to find out more…

The anonymous guest told People, “It was a fairly tame carpet. It was the most boring and least exciting gala than in years past. The theme could have been exciting but other than Tyla, who killed it in the sand dress, the dresses were not as mesmerizing or crazy or outlandish, and it was a little slow — and less star power. There was no Rihanna or Taylor [Swift].”

The guest also said Zendaya‘s second outfit change was the “gimmick” of the night, however, they apparently missed the “unexpected moment” that has routinely happened with other guests.

“Kim Kardashian’s sweater didn’t do the trick,” the anonymous attendee added.

They added, “When you compare it to the years [Vogue editor-in-chief] Anna [Wintour] would stay at the top of the staircase to watch Lady Gaga‘s entrance in an outfit that covered her head to toe and she was surrounded by men in black suits with black umbrellas as she changed and ended up in a thong bathing suit — that was exciting. Or when Katy Perry came to the ‘camp’-themed gala with a chandelier on her head. In years past, it was more outlandish and more exciting.”

One designer actually shaded Katy Perry for wearing that chandelier look.