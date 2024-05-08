'Baby Reindeer' Stars Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd, & Nava Mau Step Out to Promote Hit Netflix Series in L.A.

The stars of Baby Reindeer are stepping out to promote their hit new Netflix series!

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning hit the red carpet at the photo call event for Baby Reindeer on Tuesday (May 7) held at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles

Fellow cast member also in attendance was Nava Mau.

Keep reading to find out more…Baby Reindeer follows struggling comedian Donny Dunn’s (Gadd) warped relationship with his female stalker (Gunning) and the impact it has on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deeply buried trauma.

The series opens with the disclaimer, “This is a true story,” but, how true is it? Find out here!

All seven episodes of Baby Reindeer are available for streaming on Netflix now.

