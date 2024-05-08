Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles & More Premiere 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' Ahead of Max Debut

The leading ladies of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School hit the black carpet at the season two premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday (May 7) in Hollywood.

Malia Pyles, Zaria, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco and Mallory Bechtel posed for a group photo, but they were missing one of the main stars.

Chandler Kinney unfortunately missed out on the event as she is in New Zealand filming the upcoming Zombies 4.

“hehe got facetimed in to be with the PLL fam tonight,” she posted on her Instagram story. “My friends are so hot!!!!”

Also in attendance at the premiere were fellow series regulars Sharon Leal, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez and Elias Kacavas, as well as new to the cast Annabeth Gish, Ava Capri, Antonio Cipriano and Noah Alexander Gerry. Season one’s Carson Rowland, series creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, and Bailee‘s boyfriend Blake Richardson, with his New Hope Club bandmates Reece Bibby and George Smith, also stepped out.

If you missed it, find out about all the new characters that will be introduced in season two!

In the upcoming season, following the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School will premiere its first two episodes THIS Thursday (May 9) on Max. Check out the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of the cast of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School at the premiere…