Top Stories
Hilary Duff Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl with Matthew Koma: Name Revealed!

Hilary Duff Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl with Matthew Koma: Name Revealed!

Phoebe Dynevor Engaged to Cameron Fuller, Debuts Ring at Met Gala 2024

Phoebe Dynevor Engaged to Cameron Fuller, Debuts Ring at Met Gala 2024

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan &amp; Luke Newton Dating? Source Responds to Rumors

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton Dating? Source Responds to Rumors

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

May 08, 2024 at 2:00 am
By JJ Staff

Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles & More Premiere 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' Ahead of Max Debut

Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles & More Premiere 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' Ahead of Max Debut

The leading ladies of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School hit the black carpet at the season two premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday (May 7) in Hollywood.

Malia Pyles, Zaria, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco and Mallory Bechtel posed for a group photo, but they were missing one of the main stars.

Chandler Kinney unfortunately missed out on the event as she is in New Zealand filming the upcoming Zombies 4.

“hehe got facetimed in to be with the PLL fam tonight,” she posted on her Instagram story. “My friends are so hot!!!!”

Also in attendance at the premiere were fellow series regulars Sharon Leal, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez and Elias Kacavas, as well as new to the cast Annabeth Gish, Ava Capri, Antonio Cipriano and Noah Alexander Gerry. Season one’s Carson Rowland, series creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, and Bailee‘s boyfriend Blake Richardson, with his New Hope Club bandmates Reece Bibby and George Smith, also stepped out.

If you missed it, find out about all the new characters that will be introduced in season two!

In the upcoming season, following the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School will premiere its first two episodes THIS Thursday (May 9) on Max. Check out the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of the cast of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 01
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 02
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 03
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 04
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 05
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 06
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 07
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 08
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 09
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 10
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 11
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 12
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 13
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 14
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 15
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 16
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 17
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 18
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 19
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 20
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 21
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 22
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 23
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 24
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 25
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 26
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 27
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 28
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 29
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 30
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 31
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 32
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 33
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 34
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 35
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 36
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 37
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 38
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 39
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 40
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 41
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 42
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 43
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 44
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 45
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 46
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 47
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 48
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 49
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 50
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 51
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 52
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 53
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 54
bailee madison malia pyles more attend pretty little liars premiere 55

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Aiono, Annabeth Gish, Antonio Cipriano, Ava Capri, Bailee Madison, blake richardson, Carson Rowland, Elias Kacavas, George Smith, Jordan Gonzalez, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Mallory Bechtel, New Hope Club, Noah Alexander Gerry, Original Sin, Pretty Little Liars, Reece Bibby, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sharon Leal, Zaria