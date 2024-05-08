Top Stories
May 08, 2024 at 1:52 am
By JJ Staff

Bradley Cooper Goes for Solo Stroll in NYC After Skipping Met Gala 2024

Bradley Cooper Goes for Solo Stroll in NYC After Skipping Met Gala 2024

Bradley Cooper is soaking up the sunny weather.

The 49-year-old A Star is Born actor and director went for a solo stroll around his neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon (May 7) in New York City.

For his outing, Bradley sported a white T-shirt, tan pants, gray sneakers, and sunglasses.

Despite being a frequent attendee, Bradley decided to skip the 2024 Met Gala, which took place the day before.

Even though he didn’t attend, his girlfriend Gigi Hadid hit the red carpet while wearing a gorgeous gown by Thom Browne!

A few weeks ago, Bradley and Gigi celebrated her 29th birthday on a beach vacation with her BFF Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce! Find out more about the trip here.
Photos: Backgrid USA
