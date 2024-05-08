Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Sobriety, Says 'If I Can Do It, Anyone Can'

Cara Delevingne is opening up about getting sober.

Back in March 2023, the 31-year-old model/actress revealed that she was sober after entering rehab the year before.

While attending the 2024 Met Gala on Monday (May 6), Cara shared an empowering message for anyone struggling to get sober.

Keep reading to find out more…“You’re not alone. If I can do it, anyone can,” Cara shared with Variety. “But you need to communicate and be honest about it as much as you can — especially with yourself.”

Cara then explained why she decided to public share her struggles with addiction.

“I think that’s what I’ve always done with anything in this business,” Cara explained. “Whether it’s been being vocal about anxiety, depression, recovery, anything, it’s just you owe it to people to talk about your struggles, because being in this world is not perfect. No one is perfect. So to be honest, it’s the least I can do.”

In another recent interview, Cara shared some rare comments about her girlfriend.