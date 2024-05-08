CBS Announces Summer Premiere Dates, Including 'Big Brother' Season 26!

CBS has announced their summer lineup of TV shows, including the premiere date for Big Brother!

This summer, the network will also be airing their Paramount+ hit Tulsa King, which was renewed for a second season at the streaming service.

Wednesdays

8 – 9 pm Let’s Make a Deal Primetime (premiering August 7)

9 – 10 pm Big Brother (premiering July 17)

10 – 11 pm The Real CSI: Miami (premiering June 26)

Thursdays

9 – 10 pm Big Brother

Fridays

8 – 9 pm Greatest @Home Videos: Father’s Day Edition (premiering June 14)

Sundays

8 – 9 pm Tulsa King (premiering July 14)

9 – 10 pm Big Brother

If you don’t know, Big Brother airs three nights per week during the summer season, and will continue the trend of airing on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

