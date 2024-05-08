CBS' Most Popular TV Shows Revealed & They Canceled a Show That Ranks at Number 11!

CBS is one of the most watched networks on TV as there’s so much content to choose from.

There’s comedies, dramas, dramedies, police procedurals, and more. Some of the most popular shows on this list include The Equalizer, Ghosts, FBI: Most Wanted, Blue Bloods, So Help Me Todd, FBI, Fire Country, and more. However, none of them are number 1! And 2 series on this list were canceled.

We’re breaking down the most popular shows, ranked from least watched to most watched