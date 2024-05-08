'Chad' Starring Nasim Pedrad Canceled by Roku Channel

Chad is over.

On Monday (May 7), it was officially confirmed that the coming-of-age comedy series created by and starring Nasim Pedrad has been cancelled by Roku Channel and will not be getting a third season.

Keep reading to find out more…Season one of Chad first aired on TBS in 2021 through 2022 and despite production for season two being completed, the network canceled the show.

In October 2022, Roku acquired the series and debuted the second season, along with season one re-runs, beginning in January 2024.

Nasim first started developing Chad over eight years ago for Fox, which originally picked up the pilot, but later dropped the show. TBS then picked up Chad in 2019.

Following news of Chad‘s official cancellation by Roku, Nasim shared a statement with Deadline, saying, “8 years, 3 networks, 1 great show that I’m deeply proud of. Excited for what comes next.”

