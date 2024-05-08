Top Stories
Hilary Duff Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl with Matthew Koma: Name Revealed!

Hilary Duff Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl with Matthew Koma: Name Revealed!

Phoebe Dynevor Engaged to Cameron Fuller, Debuts Ring at Met Gala 2024

Phoebe Dynevor Engaged to Cameron Fuller, Debuts Ring at Met Gala 2024

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan &amp; Luke Newton Dating? Source Responds to Rumors

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton Dating? Source Responds to Rumors

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

May 08, 2024 at 12:20 am
By JJ Staff

'Chad' Starring Nasim Pedrad Canceled by Roku Channel

'Chad' Starring Nasim Pedrad Canceled by Roku Channel

Chad is over.

On Monday (May 7), it was officially confirmed that the coming-of-age comedy series created by and starring Nasim Pedrad has been cancelled by Roku Channel and will not be getting a third season.

Keep reading to find out more…Season one of Chad first aired on TBS in 2021 through 2022 and despite production for season two being completed, the network canceled the show.

In October 2022, Roku acquired the series and debuted the second season, along with season one re-runs, beginning in January 2024.

Nasim first started developing Chad over eight years ago for Fox, which originally picked up the pilot, but later dropped the show. TBS then picked up Chad in 2019.

Following news of Chad‘s official cancellation by Roku, Nasim shared a statement with Deadline, saying, “8 years, 3 networks, 1 great show that I’m deeply proud of. Excited for what comes next.”

If you missed it, NBC shared some major updates about their comedy shows.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Warner Bros. Discovery
Posted to: Chad, Nasim Pedrad, Roku, Television