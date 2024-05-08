Christine Quinn's Estranged Husband Christian Dumontet Charged with Misdemeanor Assault & Child Abuse/Endangerment Following Multiple Arrests

Christine Quinn‘s estranged husband has been formally charged following his March 2024 arrests.

On March 19, Christian Dumontet was taken into police custody following a domestic incident during which his and the former Selling Sunset star’s three-year-old son Christian George was allegedly hit by glass bottle.

After being released, Christian was arrested again for violating an emergency protective order.

Nearly two months after the arrest, Christian was formally charged with three misdemeanors.

Keep reading to find out more…Christian was charged with assault, child abuse/endangerment, and violation of a protection order, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office told People on Tuesday (May 8).

Shortly after the charges were made public, Christine seemingly addressed the situation, tweeting, “Trash always takes itself out..”

Christine and Christian married in 2019 and welcomed their son in 2021. Following his multiple arrests, Christian filed for divorce in April 2024.