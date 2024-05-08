ColourPop Announces Pokemon Collection, & It's Dropping Tomorrow

Gotta catch ‘em all is taking on new meaning after learning that ColourPop Cosmetics is launching a collection inspired by Pokemon!

Fans of the beloved franchise are getting the makeup collaboration of their dreams, and there’s so much to unpack before it arrives on Thursday (May 9).

Keep reading to find out more…

Pulling inspiration from the Pokemon world and its many iconic characters, it centers around the 24-pan Pallet Town Eyeshadow Palette. The palette features a mix of matte, shimmer and sparkle finishes and provides a rainbow’s worth of options for fans to play with. It retails for $30.

The collection also features the brilliantly titled You’re a Catch Berry Lip Mask, which is shaped like a Pokeball! It retails for $12. Another standout are the Transforming PH Lip Balms, which are inspired by Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Ditto! The sparkling balms retail for $12 a pop.

There’s also Super Shock Eyeshadows inspired by the original starter Pokemon ($9 a piece), a trio of lip glosses inspired by the Eeveelutions ($27) and three cream blushes ($14 each).

We’ve literally gotta catch ‘em all!

The Pokemon collection drops on ColourPop‘s website on Thursday at 10am PT (1pm ET). It arrives at Ulta on May 12.

The collaboration comes after ColourPop launched a Twilight-inspired collection that sold out within seconds. It’s since been restocked and is still available to purchase.

Feast your eyes on ColourPop Cosmetics’ Pokemon collection below…