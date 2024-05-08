Enrique Iglesias Reveals Wife Anna Kournikova's Thoughts About Him Kissing Fans

Enrique Iglesias is opening up about his wife Anna Kournikova!

The 49-year-old singer and the 42-year-old former tennis star have been together for over 20 years now, and they have three children together.

During a recent radio interview, Enrique was asked what his wife thinks of him kissing fans and if she ever gets jealous.

“Not at all,” he said on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 Miami with Mack & Jen when asked if she gets jealous. “No. No, no, no, no.”

“I do that all the time. I love embracing and kissing and just hugging my fans. I like getting close up, you know,” Enrique added.

“Anna will be at one of my shows,” he continued, “and a lot of times, she tells me, ‘I always get this look from some of the girls and some of the ladies, ‘Are you OK with it?’ It’s like, ‘Yeah! I’m totally cool. He’s on stage.’”

The singer adds that it’s a way to show his appreciation to his fans, saying, “I love to get so much love for my fans, and I know that if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I am.”

If you missed it, following Enrique‘s last album, Final Vol 2, released in March, he has no plans to release any more music.