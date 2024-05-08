'FBI' Star's Fate Confirmed: Is Missy Peregrym's Maggie Exiting Series Ahead of Season 7?

Fans who watch CBS’ smash-hit TV show FBI have been growing concerned that one of the show’s stars, Missy Peregrym, who has played Special Agent Maggie Bell in every episode of the show, would be exiting.

Hints have been dropped throughout season six, with the most recent coming after (spoiler alert!) her character is shot and almost killed.

Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan asked if Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille could demand Maggie take time off. Castille confirmed she could make this demand.

Now, Zeeko Zaki, who portrays “OA,” is setting the record straight.

The Wrap asked, “I know OA has been worried about Maggie, so is he happy that she’s taking some time off?”

Zeeko responded, “He feels the same way that Zeeko feels about Missy getting some time off. It’s so earned, to me, showing that these characters can have some sort of balance and don’t want each other to burn out or to break.”

They then said that many were worried Missy would be exiting the series.

Zeeko then confirmed, “That is not happening. But I think all press is good press. It’s nice to see that people are that dialed in on on the show. But no, she will be back. And I hope it’s not a spoiler, but she will be back in the finale, which is really exciting.”

He then confirmed he’ll never exit, either! “Never. I want to be in every episode,” he shared. Phew!

