Get to Know K-Pop Superstar Hwasa With These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Hwasa is one of the biggest stars on the K-pop scene, and we want Just Jared readers to have a chance to get to know her even better!

The 28-year-old superstar singer-songwriter and TV star first rose to fame as a member of the girl group Mamamoo, later making her solo debut in February of 2019.

She would also be a part of the group Refund Sisters a year later in 2020, and dropped her debut solo EP María, which went right to No. 1 in South Korea.

Last year, she made a big move, signing with P Nation, the agency formed under “Gangnam Style” superstar Psy. She dropped her latest song “I Love My Body” last year, which was a Top 10 hit in both South Korea and the Billboard U.S. World Chart!

In addition to her impressive run in the music industry, she’s also appeared as a contestant on shows like King of Mask Singer and Hidden Singer, as well as her Hwasa Show in between 2022 and 2023.

While we wait for even more bangers to come from the superstar, Hwasa shared 10 Fun Facts with us about her life.

