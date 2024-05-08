Glen Powell to Lead New Legal Drama 'Monsanto' With Laura Dern & Anthony Mackie!

Glen Powell has found another new movie to star in!

The 35-year-old Anyone But You actor is one of Hollywood’s new A-list stars, and he is scooping up projects left and right.

It was just announced that Glen will star in a new legal drama titled Monsanto, from writer and director John Lee Hancock, according to THR.

Joining Glen in the upcoming film will be fellow big stars Anthony Mackie and Laura Dern.

The pic “tells the true story of young, untried attorney Brent Wisner (Powell), who takes on a seemingly insurmountable case against the giant U.S. chemical company Monsanto on behalf of Dewayne ‘Lee’ Johnson (Mackie). Johnson used the company’s best-known product, Roundup, a wildly financially successful weed and grass pesticide killer, as part of his job as a high school groundskeeper and is now suffering illnesses.”

Laura has been cast as Monsanto’s chief toxicoligist, “who, of course, testifies that the product is safe.”

“These days stories about the ‘little guy’ taking on huge institutions seem few and far between, both in real life and on the big screen,” producer Adam McKay shared in a statement. “So, when a story as riveting and inspiring as this one shows up on our desks we get excited. Why? Because people love and need these movies. They always have and always will. Erin Brockovich, Silkwood, It’s a Wonderful Life, Spotlight, 12 Angry Men, Moneyball, Norma Rae… I legitimately think I can list 200 wildly successful and beloved films about real people standing up against overwhelming odds with only fairness and truth on their side. So, let’s make number 201.”

Glen‘s next movie to hit the big screen is Twisters. He is also set to star in an upcoming remake of Stephen King‘s The Running Man.

Anthony will next be seen as Captain America early next year in Captain America: Brave New World, and the first footage was recently shared at CinemaCon. Find out more here!

Laura was recently seen in the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale.