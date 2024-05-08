Hallmark Channel's 'A Whitewater Romance' Features 2 Big Hallmark Stars - See Every Behind-The-Scenes Photo!

A Whitewater Romance is heading our way this weekend!

The original movie premieres Saturday (May 11) on Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In the movie, Maya Alvaro is a strong but sweet hardworking businesswoman with a heart of gold. What she is not is a rugged outdoorsy type. So, when the CEO of her company invites her to an exclusive whitewater rafting retreat in the Rocky Mountains, Maya’s not so sure she’s the woman for the job. If she can do this and survive a weekend camping in the woods, the promotion of her dreams will be hers.

Shortly after arriving at Whitewater Lodge, Maya meets Matt, a man who IS an outdoorsy type. Maya quickly realizes that Matt is also trying to snag the same coveted contract she’s after and as fate would have it, the two are paired as a team to complete a series of team building exercises together, including zip-lining, high-wire rope walking, and Maya’s most dreaded event, whitewater rafting. As Maya lets her guard down to brave the wild wilderness, what begins as a ferocious competition slowly starts to evolve into something much more.

