Isabela Merced Teases 'The Last of Us' Season 2 Scene with Bella Ramsey, Will 'Be On Everyone's Twitter Feed'

Isabela Merced is opening up about her upcoming role in The Last of Us season two!

The 22-year-old actress will be starring as Dina, the love interest of Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie in the second game of the franchise.

In a new interview, she teased the chemistry between her and Bella, their characters love story and even a certain scene that she thinks will be everywhere!

“It always amazes me how the creators of these things, like Neil [Druckman] and Craig [Mazin], just know things. Not just when it comes to, like, the chemistry that I have with Bella. But when it comes to everyone in this cast,” Isabela shared with Buzzfeed. “Everyone’s like a gem of a human being, and we all get along really well. It’s just really impressive to me. And I’ve been trying to ask them like, “How do you do it? What is your secret?” because when I hopefully start producing and directing stuff, I want to be able to have that ability to vet people so, so well like them.”

While she has previously described her and Bella‘s chemistry, it was never known until they got to set!

“Bella and I never did a chemistry read. Bella and I never met before we went into The Last of Us, so it was a big risk. And we were aware of that,” she revealed. “But ever since watching the first season, I knew I was in good hands with Bella. Bella‘s extremely charming, extremely personable, a natural actor. So believable. Like, even if I sucked as an actor, you’re working with someone like that. It’s hard to look bad. I’m really excited. Personally, in my opinion, and from what we’ve heard from like the studio and Craig and stuff, I feel like this could potentially be, like, an iconic sapphic television story.”

As for bringing Dina and Ellie’s relationship to life on screen, Isabela says, “It’s really, really exciting. There’s a scene in particular that I think is going to be on everyone’s Twitter feed.”

The actress also shared that she is never alone on set, and she and Bella “goof off, and we just have a lovely, lovely time.”

