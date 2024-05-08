Jaleel White Marries Tech Exec Nicoletta Ruhl in Los Angeles!

Jaleel White is now a married man!

On Tuesday (May 8), the 47-year-old Family Matters star announced that he married tech executive Nicoletta Ruhl at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles on May 4.

“It was important for all of the people that carry an impact on our daily lives to be present and for each and every one of them to enjoy themselves and feel as though they were part of something intimate and meaningful,” Nicoletta shared with People.

Keep reading to find out more…The celebration featured “5 star food” and three DJs, but the newlyweds said their biggest priority of the day was making sure they had “enough time to spend with the people who have had a positive impact on our lives and continue to support us daily.”

Famous guests in attendance included Omar Miller, Lamorne Morris, Adam Ray, Hannah Stocking, Mekhi Phifer, Alyson Felix, Camilla Belle, and Sina Sadighi.

During the reception, Jaleel and Nicoletta surprised guests with a choreographed dance to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye.

While this is Jaleel‘s first marriage, he is dad to 14-year-old daughter Samaya from a previous relationship.

For him, Jaleel said that marriage means “we’ve each committed ourselves to loving and helping one another achieve the best possible outcome in anything we set out to do both personally and professionally.”

Nicoletta added, “We don’t rush anything and we always have honest intentions for one another. We both fully believe that when you force something, it won’t result in the best outcome and because of this we’ve seen a lot of blessings in our life together thus far.”

Jaleel and Nicoletta first met during the COVID-19 pandemic when they both worked out at UCLA’s track and officially debuted their relationship on New Year’s Day in 2022.

Congrats to the newlyweds!