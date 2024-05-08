Jodie Turner-Smith's Met Gala Look References Joshua Jackson Split, Was 'Deliberately Bridal'

Jodie Turner-Smith‘s 2024 Met Gala look had a deep meaning, and it was partly inspired by her breakup from Joshua Jackson.

The 37-year-old actress made her Met Gala debut alongside Joshua back in 2022. She filed for divorce in late 2023, bringing an end to their relationship.

On Monday (May 6), Jodie returned to the biggest night in fashion as a single woman. Taking to social media after, she explained that her white gown was “deliberately bridal” and alluded to the most important relationship she is focusing on after her separation.

“this met gala was a very special one for me… my first stepping out on my own,” Jodie reflected on Instagram. “i had many thoughts after reading the short story that the theme was based on… but what i took away from it was a desire to represent both the power of nature and the delicacy of it. in nature, death is both an ending *and* a beginning. when you prune away that which is dead, new buds are free to grow.”

She continued, explaining, “fitting, then, that the dress #DanielLee designed for me, full of english flowers, was deliberately bridal. white, representing a rebirth. a clean start. a recommitment to the most important relationship i will ever have, the relationship from which all others grow: my relationship with myself. it is through loving and honouring myself that i am able to love and honour my daughter, and teach her to do the same,” she wrote.

“i am ever changing, ever growing, always beginning… and FREE, to love better, stronger, more fiercely and fearlessly than i ever have 💞,” Jodie concluded.

Jodie opened up about her separation for the first time earlier this year.

