John Leguizamo Reveals 3 Roles He Regrets Turning Down, & One of Them Went to Stanley Tucci

John Leguizamo opened up about some of the roles that got away, and that includes a major one that went to Stanley Tucci.

The 63-year-old Encanto star named three movies that he turned down at some point in his career. Looking back now, he regrets the decisions, adding that he made some of them for “stupid” reasons.

The first movie that John mentioned was The Devil Wears Prada, revealing that he had been offered the role of Nigel Kipling. Of course, Stanley brought the character to life alongside Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.

“Also Happy Feet, the Robin Williams part. And Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the Vince Vaughn part,” he continued.

John broke down some of his decisions.

“Well, for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, it was because they were paying them $20 million and they were going to pay me scale. I felt dissed, and they probably weren’t dissing me, but I felt dissed,” he explained, adding, “Sometimes when you’re a person of color, you’re so used to being dissed that you think you’re being dissed, and sometimes you’re not being dissed. So that’s what happens, and you have to go to a lot of therapy to fix that.”

As for Happy Feet, John was concerned about being typecast after appearing in Ice Age.

“I was going, ‘I don’t want to be doing all these ice movies.’ Such a stupid reason. But it seemed logical to me at the moment, and then I lost out on millions,” he said.

John isn’t the only actor to pass on a role in The Devil Wears Prada. In fact, one actor turned down Anne‘s role three times!