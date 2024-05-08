'Kardashians' on Hulu Season 5 Trailer: Kendall Jenner Responds to Claims She's Boring, Khloe Is Asked If She's Having Sex & More

The trailer for the new season of the Kardashians on Hulu is here!

The new season, of course, stars Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

Head inside to watch the trailer…

Here’s the official synopsis: Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone’s favorite matriarch, Kris.

Some moments from the trailer include Khloe being asked if she’s currently having sex, Kris revealing a cyst and tumor were found during a doctor visit, Kourtney‘s pregnancy being high risk, Kendall defending herself as not boring, and more.

Season five kicks off on May 23 on Hulu. If you didn’t see, find out which plastic surgery procedures the Kardashian family have admitted to having done.

Watch the trailer for the new season, embedded below…