Kim Kardashian Says 'Free Everybody' After Being Confronted by Pro-Palestine Protestor During OMR Festival 2024 in Germany

Kim Kardashian is reacting after being confronted about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The day after attending the 2024 Met Gala, the 43-year-old reality star flew to Hamburg, Germany for an appearance at the 2024 OMR Festival on Tuesday (May 8).

During her panel, Kim was interrupted by a protestor in the audience who repeatedly shouted “Free Palestine!”

Keep reading to find out more…As security ushered the protestor out of the venue and the host apologized, Kim said, “It’s ok. Free everybody.”

“I sympathize with the people of Israel and with those in Palestine. I sympathize with everyone. All we want is for everyone to feel safe and free,” Kim continued, according to German publication Morgen Post.

Kim added that she has friends on both sides of the Israel-Palestine conflict and that she talks to her kids about the situation.

Kim also said that she tells her kids, “Feel safe. And be good people and treat them with the same respectful way that you want to be treated. These are definitely scary times.”

If you missed it, sources recently shared a major update on Kim‘s love life.

Click through the gallery for 25+ pictures of Kim Kardashian at the OMR Festival…