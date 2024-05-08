Kristen Stewart Says it 'Feels Phony' to Celebrate Few Movies Made by Women, Talks Her Age & Social Media

Kristen Stewart opened up about so many topics in a new interview.

The 34-year-old Love Lies Bleeding actress addressed the state of Hollywood and how we approach movies by women. While she celebrated blockbuster releases from the likes of Margot Robbie, she added that it “feels phony” to get too excited.

She also addressed her age and her opinions on social media. In the process, Kristen revealed that she has a secret account where she posts very specific content!

“I am very, very happy to be my exact age,” Kristen told Net-A-Porter.

She continued, explaining her mentality with life and the industry: “As an actor, I’m called upon to serve other people’s visions. You get greedy; it feels good to be called upon… even if you don’t love the thing. I think it’s nice that, as I’ve gotten older, I would much prefer to tailor my experiences to result-oriented goals, versus, just, ‘This is gonna feel good for me right now.’”

Speaking of Hollywood, she shared her thoughts on where we are at in the industry for women.

“[There’s a] thinking that we can check these little boxes, and then do away with the patriarchy, and how we’re all made of it,” she reflected. “It’s easy for them to be like, ‘Look what we’re doing. We’re making Maggie Gyllenhaal’s movie! We’re making Margot Robbie’s movie!’ And you’re like, OK, cool. You’ve chosen four… And I’m in awe of those women, I love those women [but] it feels phony. If we’re congratulating each other for broadening perspective, when we haven’t really done enough, then we stop broadening.”

On the topic of social media, Kristen pointed out that it can be “fake and performative.”

“But then I’m like, that is presumptuous and totally reductive because everything you’re seeing, you can see something true about it,” she mused.

Kristen also has her own private social media account. What does she post on it? “Selfies with friends.”

