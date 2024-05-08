Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Concert Special to Stream on Max - See the Release Date & Watch the Trailer!

The Chromatica Ball special is coming, after all!

Lady Gaga‘s highly anticipated concert special will debut on Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

GAGA CHROMATICA BALL will be available to watch simultaneously on Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on HBO Max in The Netherlands and Poland, on HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, on Crave in Canada, on Pass Warner in France, on Stan in Australia, and on ThreeNow and Three in New Zealand. Additional territories, including the U.K., Italy, Germany, India, and Japan to be announced.

Via HBO: “In front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000 people, 13-time GRAMMY® and Academy Award® winner Lady Gaga delivers a career-defining performance at Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium during her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour. Released exclusively on HBO and streaming on Max, GAGA CHROMATICA BALL delivers breathtaking live performances of some of Gaga’s biggest and most cherished hits, including “Stupid Love,” “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Shallow,” “Rain On Me,” and more. The film delivers huge show-stopping moments and intimate piano numbers, complete with heart-stopping choreography, intense pyrotechnics and an array of iconic outfit changes as only Gaga does. This is Lady Gaga as you’ve never seen her before.”

