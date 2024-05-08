Live Nation Is Offering $25 Concert Tickets From May 8-14 for Concert Week - Details & Ticket Info Inside!
Live Nation is celebrating Concert Week once again!
Music and comedy fans in the U.S. and Canada can purchase $25 tickets starting today (May 8) through Tuesday (May 14), getting access to over 5,000 Live Nation shows taking place in 2024.
The annual program kicks off the summer concert season, and the limited-time ticket offer encompasses over 900 artists across genres, including Blink-182, 21 Savage, Alanis Morissette, Janet Jackson, Meghan Trainor, New Kids On The Block, Peso Pluma, Sean Paul, Thirty Seconds to Mars and soo many more.
Here’s how it works…
Keep reading to find out more…
In the U.S. and Canada, from May 8-14, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events.
Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.
Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists.
While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.
The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday (May 8) at 10 a.m. ET through Tuesday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. local time, or while supplies last.
PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:
*Note: Fans should check the Concert Week website to confirm which dates from the below tours are a part of the Concert Week offer.
311
Grupo Firme
New Kids On The Block
21 Savage
Gunna
Niall Horan
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Halestorm & I Prevail
Outlaw Music Festival
Ajr
Hank Williams Jr.
P!Nk
Alanis Morissette
Hootie & The Blowfish
Parker Mccollum
Avril Lavigne
Iron Maiden
Peso Pluma
Bashfortheworld
Jacob Collier
Pixies And Modest Mouse
Blink-182
Janet Jackson
The Queens Of R&B: Xscape & Swv
Bret Michaels
Jason Aldean
Rob Zombie And Alice Cooper
Brooks & Dunn
John Fogerty
Rupaul’S Drag Race
Bryson Tiller
Jordan Davis
Sam Hunt
Bush
Justin Moore & Randy Houser
Sammy Hagar
Cage The Elephant
Kidz Bop Kids
Santana And Counting Crows
Caifanes & Café Tacvba
Kings Of Leon
Sarah Mclachlan
Celeste Barber
Korn
Sean Paul
Chicago And Earth, Wind & Fire
Lainey Wilson
Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads
Cigarettes After Sex
Lawrence
The Smashing Pumpkins
Cody Jinks
Limp Bizkit
Staind & Breaking Benjamin
Cole Swindell
Luke Bryan
Stone Temple Pilots & +Live+
Creed
Lynyrd Skynyrd & Zz Top
Styx & Foreigner
Dan + Shay
Maggie Rogers
Sum 41
Dane Cook
Maren Morris
Third Eye Blind
Dashboard Confessional
The Marías
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Deep Purple
The Marley Brothers
Tim Mcgraw
Dierks Bentley
Maroon 5
Tk Kirkland
Dita Von Teese
Maxwell
Train & Reo Speedwagon
The Doobie Brothers
Megadeth
Two Door Cinema Club
Drive-By Truckers
Meghan Trainor
Tye Tribbett
Feid
Missy Elliott
Vampire Weekend
Five Finger Death Punch
The National And
The War On Drugs
Whiskey Myers
Fuerza Regida
Needtobreathe
Whitney Cummings
AND MANY MORE…
Find out what the highest-grossing tours of 2023 are, ranked!
Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.