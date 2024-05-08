Live Nation Is Offering $25 Concert Tickets From May 8-14 for Concert Week - Details & Ticket Info Inside!

Live Nation is celebrating Concert Week once again!

Music and comedy fans in the U.S. and Canada can purchase $25 tickets starting today (May 8) through Tuesday (May 14), getting access to over 5,000 Live Nation shows taking place in 2024.

The annual program kicks off the summer concert season, and the limited-time ticket offer encompasses over 900 artists across genres, including Blink-182, 21 Savage, Alanis Morissette, Janet Jackson, Meghan Trainor, New Kids On The Block, Peso Pluma, Sean Paul, Thirty Seconds to Mars and soo many more.

In the U.S. and Canada, from May 8-14, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events.

Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists.

While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday (May 8) at 10 a.m. ET through Tuesday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. local time, or while supplies last.

PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:

*Note: Fans should check the Concert Week website to confirm which dates from the below tours are a part of the Concert Week offer.

311

Grupo Firme

New Kids On The Block

21 Savage

Gunna

Niall Horan

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Halestorm & I Prevail

Outlaw Music Festival

Ajr

Hank Williams Jr.

P!Nk

Alanis Morissette

Hootie & The Blowfish

Parker Mccollum

Avril Lavigne

Iron Maiden

Peso Pluma

Bashfortheworld

Jacob Collier

Pixies And Modest Mouse

Blink-182

Janet Jackson

The Queens Of R&B: Xscape & Swv

Bret Michaels

Jason Aldean

Rob Zombie And Alice Cooper

Brooks & Dunn

John Fogerty

Rupaul’S Drag Race

Bryson Tiller

Jordan Davis

Sam Hunt

Bush

Justin Moore & Randy Houser

Sammy Hagar

Cage The Elephant

Kidz Bop Kids

Santana And Counting Crows

Caifanes & Café Tacvba

Kings Of Leon

Sarah Mclachlan

Celeste Barber

Korn

Sean Paul

Chicago And Earth, Wind & Fire

Lainey Wilson

Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads

Cigarettes After Sex

Lawrence

The Smashing Pumpkins

Cody Jinks

Limp Bizkit

Staind & Breaking Benjamin

Cole Swindell

Luke Bryan

Stone Temple Pilots & +Live+

Creed

Lynyrd Skynyrd & Zz Top

Styx & Foreigner

Dan + Shay

Maggie Rogers

Sum 41

Dane Cook

Maren Morris

Third Eye Blind

Dashboard Confessional

The Marías

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Deep Purple

The Marley Brothers

Tim Mcgraw

Dierks Bentley

Maroon 5

Tk Kirkland

Dita Von Teese

Maxwell

Train & Reo Speedwagon

The Doobie Brothers

Megadeth

Two Door Cinema Club

Drive-By Truckers

Meghan Trainor

Tye Tribbett

Feid

Missy Elliott

Vampire Weekend

Five Finger Death Punch

The National And

The War On Drugs

Whiskey Myers

Fuerza Regida

Needtobreathe

Whitney Cummings

AND MANY MORE…

