Lizzy McAlpine & Boyfriend Michael Hanano Split After Over a Year of Dating, Singer Issues Request to Fans

Lizzy McAlpine revealed that she and boyfriend Michael Hanano had separated after nearly a year and a half of dating.

The 24-year-old “I Guess” singer took to social media on Monday (May 8) to announce the breakup. She also shared a message with her fans, asking them not to attack Michael.

“michael and i broke up and it was loving and caring and there’s no bad blood between us,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “and michael did nothing wrong so PLEASE. do not attack him. nobody needs to be in his DMs saying nasty s-it to him. he did nothing wrong. he is a real person with real feelings. thanks”

According to People, Lizzy and Michael soft-launched their relationship in December 2022. The following February, he appeared in her “ceilings” music video, which introduced Michael to her fans in a hard launch.

We wish Lizzy and Michael well!

