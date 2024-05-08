'Make You Mine' Lyrics Revealed, Plus Madison Beer Reacts to Achieving a #1 Hit Single

Madison Beer is achieving some of the biggest success of her career with her new song “Make You Mine.”

The song just went to number one on the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart for the week ending on April 25. While this is her second song to go #1 on the chart, it’s her first as a solo artist.

“I wanna feel the rush, I wanna taste the crush / I wanna get you goin’ / I wanna lay you down, I wanna string you out / I wanna make you mine,” she sings.

Madison released the song back in February and then dropped the Jennifer’s Body themed music video a couple weeks ago.

In a statement to Billboard, Madison is reacting to the success of the song.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Words can’t express the excitement and honor it is to have a No. 1 hit on the Billboard dance chart,” she said. “Thank you to everyone that’s listening and enjoying this record. Being a lover of dance music for so many years, this is truly a dream come true. Can’t wait to create more!”

Watch the video below!

Read the lyrics below!