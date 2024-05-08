Natalie Portman In 'Lady in the Lake' - First Look & Premiere Date Revealed For Her First TV Series

Natalie Portman is starring in her first ever television series on Apple TV+!

The 42-year-old actress will lead the seven-part limited series Lady in the Lake, and the streamer has unveiled a first look at her and her co-star Moses Ingram.

In addition, the premiere date for the upcoming series was also revealed!

Here’s a synopsis: When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger. From visionary director Alma Har’el, Lady in the Lake emerges as a feverish noir thriller and an unexpected tale of the price women pay for their dreams.

Also starring in the limited series are Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison and Pruitt Taylor Vince. Natalie will also serve as an executive producer.

Lady in the Lake will premiere its first two episodes on Friday, July 19th, with new episodes premiering every Friday through August 23rd.