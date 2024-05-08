New 'Twisters' Trailer Unveiled, Glen Powell Helps Daisy Edgar-Jones Get Second Chance at Disrupting Tornado - Watch Now!

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones are starring in a new trailer for their upcoming movie Twisters!

The two co-star alongside Anthony Ramos as “equal forces, with opposing motivations, who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.”

In the upcoming film, Daisy stars as Kate Carter, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.

As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, Javi and their crews find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

The cast also includes Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Corenswet, Daryl McCormack, Tunde Adebimpe, Katy O’Brian, Nik Dodani, Kiernan Shipka and Paul Scheer.

Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, will hit theaters on July 19th!

