Nick Carter Responds to Sexual Battery Accuser, Says Allegations are 'Factually Impossible'

Nick Carter is hitting back at allegations that he sexually assaulted a fan.

In 2022, the 44-year-old Backstreet Boys singer was accused of sexual battery in a lawsuit filed by a woman named Shannon Ruth. She alleged that she was raped by him during a 2001 encounter.

Sources close to Nick denied the claims.

His legal team is now filing court documents that question Shannon‘s version of events, going as far as to say that her story is “factually impossible.”

Keep reading to find out more…

On Tuesday (May 7), Nick‘s legal team filed court documents in Nevada asking for a judge to issue a summary judgement, meaning that a judge would rule on the case without a trial.

According to the documents, which were obtained by People, there is evidence that makes it “factually impossible” for Shannon and Nick to have interacted as she claims.

In her lawsuit, she alleged that she was 17 when she attended a Backstreet Boys concert. After the show, she said that Nick, then 21, invited her to his tour bus where she was forced to engage in sexual acts.

However, Nick claims that the band had a “quick out” after the show Shannon attended, meaning that they did not linger.

A source reported that they “personally observed Carter exit the venue, board his tour bus and immediately drive away.”

The new court documents also mention Melissa Schuman, who previously accused Nick of rape, and her father Jerome Schuman.

In August 2023, Nick was allowed to file a countersuit against Melissa, accusing her of defamation. He also countersued Shannon.

He alleges that the pair “coached and groomed” Shannon.

“Carter is entitled to summary judgment in this case and should not be forced to proceed to trial in a matter where the plaintiff has failed to produce a shred of reliable evidence to support her claims,” his team wrote, adding, “Based on the actual and significant evidentiary record, Carter did not rape Ruth and her moving target story does not create a genuine issue where a reasonable jury would return a verdict in her favor.”

Shannon‘s lawyer issued a statement to People: “Ms. Ruth disagrees with much of the information that is contained in Mr. Carter’s motion for summary judgment. She looks forward to being able to express her side of the story in her opposition.”

We will update you if we learn more.

In August 2023, Nick was sued for sexual assault by a third woman. His team also denied the allegations.

A member of the Backstreet Boys previously revealed where they stood on the issue.

If you were unaware, an upcoming docuseries about Nick and his late brother Aaron will explore the sexual assault allegations.