North West To Make Stage Debut In 'The Lion King at The Hollywood Bowl,' Joins Star-Studded Cast

North West is headed to the stage!

The 10-year-old oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was just announced to join the cast of an upcoming live concert for The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.

While her role has not officially been announced, it could be presumed she will play Young Nala.

North is joining a star-studded cast of The Lion King on Broadway alums and voices from the movies.

Also just announced are Broadway star Heather Headley, who originated Nala on Broadway, and “the voice and spirit of The Lion King,” Lebo M.

The previously announced cast includes special guest Jennifer Hudson, original movie stars Nathan Lane, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons and Ernie Sabella, from the 2019 remake, Billy Eichner, and from the Broadway production, Bradley Gibson.

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl will have two performances later this month – May 24th and May 25th in Los Angeles. It will also be recorded and will stream on Disney+ later this year!

