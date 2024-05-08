Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie Are Reuniting For a New TV Show!

Longtime friends Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are teaming up once again!

The two are set to star in a new reality show, over 20 years since their last series The Simple Life first debuted, TMZ has revealed.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to the site, the new series will be different from The Simple Life, but details around it are currently unknown.

TMZ says Paris and Nicole have been bouncing around ideas for something to do together again for months now, and they finally reached an idea, and it’s already been sold to a streaming service!

Paris has previously had shows on both Netflix (Cooking with Paris) and on Peacock (Paris In Love).

The new show is still in the early development stages, and James Corden‘s Fulwell 73 company will reportedly produce.

We can’t wait to find out more about Paris and Nicole‘s new reality series!