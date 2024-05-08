Pearl Jam Set List for 2024's First Dark Matter Tour Shows Revealed, But Will Be Different Every Night

The legendary rock band Pearl Jam is back on tour and you can expect a different show every night!

The setlist for the tour will be changing throughout the run as the band is allowing fans to request songs during the show.

The Dark Matter World Tour kicked off with two shows in Vancouver, Canada this past Saturday and Monday and they’ll be touring through the end of November. The tour is celebrating “thirty plus years of live performances, twelve studio albums and hundreds of official live concert bootleg releases.”

**This set list is representative of the first two nights on the tour and might not be completely accurate for every show.

FIRST SHOW

1. Wash

2. Low Light

3. Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

4. Given to Fly

5. Scared of Fear

6. React, Respond

7. Wreckage

8. Dark Matter

9. Daughter

10. Leatherman

11. Corduroy

12. Red Mosquito

13. Upper Hand

14. Won’t Tell

15. Running

16. Chloe Dancer

17. Crown of Thorns

18. Porch

19. ENCORE: I Won’t Back Down

20. ENCORE: Black

21. ENCORE: Do The Evolution

22. ENCORE: Something Special

23. ENCORE: Alive

24. ENCORE: Rockin’ In the Free World

25. ENCORE: Yellow Ledbetter

26. ENCORE: Setting Sun

SECOND SHOW

1. The Long Road

2. Nothingman

3. Immortality

4. In Hiding

5. Scared of Fear

6. React, Respond

7. Wreckage

8. Dark Matter

9. Wishlist

10. Even Flow

11. Quick Escape

12. Upper Hand

13. Got to Give

14. Running

15. Jeremy

16. Better Man

17. ENCORE: Keep Me In Your Heart

18. ENCORE: Why Go

19. ENCORE: Do The Evolution

20. ENCORE: Alone

21. ENCORE: Alive

22. ENCORE: Baba O’Riley

23. ENCORE: Smile

24. ENCORE: Setting Sun

