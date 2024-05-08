Pearl Jam Set List for 2024's First Dark Matter Tour Shows Revealed, But Will Be Different Every Night
The legendary rock band Pearl Jam is back on tour and you can expect a different show every night!
The setlist for the tour will be changing throughout the run as the band is allowing fans to request songs during the show.
The Dark Matter World Tour kicked off with two shows in Vancouver, Canada this past Saturday and Monday and they’ll be touring through the end of November. The tour is celebrating “thirty plus years of live performances, twelve studio albums and hundreds of official live concert bootleg releases.”
Head inside to check out the set list…
Keep scrolling to check out the full set list…
**This set list is representative of the first two nights on the tour and might not be completely accurate for every show.
FIRST SHOW
1. Wash
2. Low Light
3. Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
4. Given to Fly
5. Scared of Fear
6. React, Respond
7. Wreckage
8. Dark Matter
9. Daughter
10. Leatherman
11. Corduroy
12. Red Mosquito
13. Upper Hand
14. Won’t Tell
15. Running
16. Chloe Dancer
17. Crown of Thorns
18. Porch
19. ENCORE: I Won’t Back Down
20. ENCORE: Black
21. ENCORE: Do The Evolution
22. ENCORE: Something Special
23. ENCORE: Alive
24. ENCORE: Rockin’ In the Free World
25. ENCORE: Yellow Ledbetter
26. ENCORE: Setting Sun
SECOND SHOW
1. The Long Road
2. Nothingman
3. Immortality
4. In Hiding
5. Scared of Fear
6. React, Respond
7. Wreckage
8. Dark Matter
9. Wishlist
10. Even Flow
11. Quick Escape
12. Upper Hand
13. Got to Give
14. Running
15. Jeremy
16. Better Man
17. ENCORE: Keep Me In Your Heart
18. ENCORE: Why Go
19. ENCORE: Do The Evolution
20. ENCORE: Alone
21. ENCORE: Alive
22. ENCORE: Baba O’Riley
23. ENCORE: Smile
24. ENCORE: Setting Sun
