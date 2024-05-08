'Perfect Match' Season 2 - 22 Reality TV Star Contestants Revealed, Alums From 'Love Is Blind,' 'Too Hot to Handle,' 'Squid Game: The Challenge' & More!

Perfect Match is back!

The Netflix reality TV dating series returns with Season 2, beginning on June 7.

The second season, hosted by Nick Lachey, debuts in three batches: the first six episodes hit the streamer on June 7, followed by episodes 7 through 9 on June 14, with the final 10th episode airing on June 21.

Via Netflix: “In the second season of Perfect Match, 22 new singles from across Netflix’s unscripted series are back in the search for love. They will couple up and test their romantic relationships through compatibility challenges. Winning couples gain power in the game to bring in new singles to match with their castmates – setting up potential love matches or stirring trouble in paradise as they compete to be the strongest couple at the villa, crowned the Perfect Match.”

Contestants include reality TV alums from Love Is Blind, Dated and Related, Too Hot to Handle, Squid Game: The Challenge, The Mole, The Circle, and more.

Click through to find out who will appear on Season 2 of Perfect Match…