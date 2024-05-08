'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' Cast - 1 Star Exits, 12 Stars Confirmed to Return & 5 Actors Join the Cast

The Pretty Little Liars reboot series is back for a second season this week!

Now titled Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, the Max original series will debut its first two new episodes of the upcoming season on Thursday (May 9) on the streaming service.

In Summer School, the Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

Ahead of it’s return, we’re taking a look at which stars will be back, who is not returning and who is joining the cast.

It has been confirmed that at least two actors have been promoted to series regular and it was previously announced that four young actors have joined the cast in recurring guest star roles.

