Prime Video Debuts 'The Outlaws' Season 3 Trailer - 10 Stars Confirmed to Return!

The Outlaws is returning for a third season!

The Prime Video comedy thriller series “follows a group of strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a community payback sentence in Bristol,” and will premiere new episodes on the streamer later this month.

In the upcoming season, with crime boss The Dean, behind bars awaiting trial, the Outlaws are moving on with their lives—until one of their own returns with a deadly secret, hurling them back into mortal danger. As a murder manhunt closes in on the gang, can they prove their innocence before The Dean’s case collapses, and he comes looking for revenge?

The Outlaws season three is set to premiere on May 31st.

With the new season coming soon, the trailer has been unveiled and we’re taking a look at which stars have been confirmed to reprise their roles.

