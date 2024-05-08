Prosecutors Move to Dismiss Shakira Tax Fraud Investigation Months After Singer Settles 1st Case

There’s been a huge update in an investigation involving Shakira‘s taxes in Spain.

If you forgot, the 47-year-old “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was accused of owing Spain millions in unpaid taxes. She has denied any wrongdoing in the situation.

In November 2023, Shakira reached a settlement with the courts over alleged taxes from between 2012 and 2014. She was given a suspended three-year sentence and fined approximately $7.6 million.

However, there was a second investigation into her 2018 taxes that was still ongoing. On Wednesday (May 6), Spanish prosecutors took steps to have the investigation dismissed.

According to reporting by AP, the prosecutors told a judge that “there is not sufficient evidence” of wrongdoing. The final decision is up to the judge, who can dismiss the investigation or take it to court for a trial.

Shakira continues to maintain her innocence in the situation. In November, she issued a statement explaining why she decided to settle the first case instead of fighting it in court.

She also explained why she fought the charges so long before accepting a plea deal.