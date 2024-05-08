Rauw Alejandro Covers Up Tattoo of Ex-Fiancé Rosalía's Name - See the New Tattoo!

Rauw Alejandro showed off some seemingly new ink!

The 31-year-old rapper previously had Rosalía‘s name tattooed on his stomach, but while leaving a 2024 Met Gala after party on Monday night (May 6), it was gone and covered with something new.

To refresh your memory, Rauw and Rosalía announced their engagement in March 2023 after two years together, but months later, they broke up and called it off.

Check out the new tattoo inside…

While most of Rauw‘s tats were covered on the Met carpet, he wore a sheer top that was mostly unbuttoned to an after party and you could see a butterfly tattoo in place of where his ex’s name was. Check it out below!

