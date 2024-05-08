Surprising & Downright Shocking Things Your Favorite A-List Stars Have Done While Method Acting (Including Not Showering for 10 Days & Trying to Arrest Someone)

Created in the 1930s by Lee Strasberg and Elia Kazan, method acting a popular technique used by actors to fully embody the characters they are portraying.

The technique relies on sense memory and emotional exercises to create life-like, compelling performances.

Some of the biggest actors in Hollywood are known for being method actors and have shared the crazy things they’ve done while preparing for projects over the years.

Keep reading to see the most shocking things actors have done while method acting…