Sydney Sweeney to Play Boxer Christy Martin In New Movie: 'I Love Challenging Myself'

Sydney Sweeney is taking on a challenging new role!

The 26-year-old actress will be portraying boxer Christy Martin, one of the most prominent female boxers in the US, in an upcoming biopic, according to Deadline.

Sydney will also, of course, be a producer on the film, through her production company Fifty-Fifty Films.

The new movie is “about Christy as a young gay woman in small town Virginia in the 1990s,” according to director David Michôd. “She came from a relatively conservative family and wasn’t allowed to be who she was so she used boxing as a vehicle to express herself and her rage. She had to make some dangerous and fundamental compromises in her life, the most important of which was marrying an incredibly dangerous man.”

Christy, herself, is also reportedly collaborating on the project, which is looking to start filming this fall.

“I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body,” Sydney shared in a statement. “Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”

“Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse,” she continued. “I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional.”

