The Most Popular Members of Stray Kids, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Social Media Following

Stray Kids are one of the biggest groups coming out of the South Korea, and they just got even bigger thanks to their Met Gala debut!

The K-pop boy band, made up of eight members – Han, Lee Know, Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N – have been dominating the charts and selling out worldwide with their catchy cuts and powerful performances.

In 2023, the band’s agency announced that they would be launching individual Instagram accounts for six of the eight members, resulting in a flood of followers for each and every member of the group active on social media. (Lee Know and Han didn’t launch their personal accounts until March, so the other members had a head start!)

Following their trending appearance at the Met Gala, we’ve rounded up all of their Instagram accounts, and ranked them from lowest to highest following.

Click through to see who is currently the most followed member of Stray Kids…