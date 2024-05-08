'The Office' Spinoff Confirmed at Peacock, Plot Details & Initial Casting Revealed!

The Office spinoff show is officially a go at Peacock!

Here’s the synopsis, from Peacock: The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters. The series is produced by Universal Television.

The show is also set in the same universe as the original Office, which ran from 2005-2013.

About Time’s Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus‘ Sabrina Impacciatore lead the cast and production on the series will begin in July.

The show will air on Peacock, and is from The Office adapter Greg Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman.

