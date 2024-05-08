Trixie Mattel's 'Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home' to Stream on Max - Premiere Date & Celeb Guests Revealed!

Trixie Mattel‘s new home renovation series is coming to Max!

The 34-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and Trixie Cosmetics entrepreneur revealed that her new Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home renovation series debuts on June 1 on the streamer, with weekly episodes airing through June 22.

“Opening a business is hard. Renovating is hard. Making a TV show is hard. We’re doing all three at the same time,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Even if you had everything aligned, renovation is still hard. People die trying to change out light fixtures. This is serious business.”

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home is the second season of her 2022 Discovery+ series Trixie Motel, in which she and partner David Silver bought, remodeled and opened a Palm Springs motel.

After using the profits to buy a 100-year-old craftsman home in Hollywood, the series promises to “focus on the three months (and twice the initial budget) involved in fixing up the Los Angeles abode,” via EW.

“Having cameras in your home is a lot more invasive than at a business, so season 2 is in a lot of ways a better season,” Trixie said.

“It moves quicker, there are great celebrity guests, the before and afters in this house? This house is f—ing beautiful. I can’t believe this is my house.”

