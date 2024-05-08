Usher Hosts Star-Studded Met Gala 2024 After-Party in NYC - See the Guests in Attendance!
Usher kept the fun going all night long after the 2024 Met Gala!
After the big event, the 45-year-old “Yeah!” entertainer hosted the star-studded “Secret Garden Party” on Monday night (May 6) held at The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square EDITION in New York City.
The venue was transformed into a lush outdoor space with fresh greenery and florals, a nod the Met Gala‘s “The Garden of Time” theme, as guests sipped on cocktails prepared with Volcan Tequila and Belvedere Organic, as well as Whispering Angel Rose, and enjoyed on snacks made by Chef John Fraser.
D-Nice DJed the event as guests danced the night away.
Usher
Amber Ruffin
Chris Appleton
Christian Siriano & boyfriend Kyle Smith
Coco Rocha
Erykah Badu
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
Janelle Monae
LaQuan Smith
Naomi Campbell & Burberry creative director Daniel Lee
Storm Reid
Taraji P. Henson
Trevor Jackson & Leon Bridges
