Usher Hosts Star-Studded Met Gala 2024 After-Party in NYC - See the Guests in Attendance!

Usher kept the fun going all night long after the 2024 Met Gala!

After the big event, the 45-year-old “Yeah!” entertainer hosted the star-studded “Secret Garden Party” on Monday night (May 6) held at The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square EDITION in New York City.

The venue was transformed into a lush outdoor space with fresh greenery and florals, a nod the Met Gala‘s “The Garden of Time” theme, as guests sipped on cocktails prepared with Volcan Tequila and Belvedere Organic, as well as Whispering Angel Rose, and enjoyed on snacks made by Chef John Fraser.

D-Nice DJed the event as guests danced the night away.

Click inside to see all of the celebs in attendance at the event…

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs in attendance at the event…

Usher

Amber Ruffin

Chris Appleton

Christian Siriano & boyfriend Kyle Smith

Coco Rocha

Erykah Badu

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Janelle Monae

LaQuan Smith

Naomi Campbell & Burberry creative director Daniel Lee

Storm Reid

Taraji P. Henson

Trevor Jackson & Leon Bridges

Click through the gallery for more photos of the stars at the party