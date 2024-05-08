Top Stories
May 08, 2024 at 11:20 pm
By JJ Staff

Usher Hosts Star-Studded Met Gala 2024 After-Party in NYC - See the Guests in Attendance!

Usher Hosts Star-Studded Met Gala 2024 After-Party in NYC - See the Guests in Attendance!

Usher kept the fun going all night long after the 2024 Met Gala!

After the big event, the 45-year-old “Yeah!” entertainer hosted the star-studded “Secret Garden Party” on Monday night (May 6) held at The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square EDITION in New York City.

The venue was transformed into a lush outdoor space with fresh greenery and florals, a nod the Met Gala‘s “The Garden of Time” theme, as guests sipped on cocktails prepared with Volcan Tequila and Belvedere Organic, as well as Whispering Angel Rose, and enjoyed on snacks made by Chef John Fraser.

D-Nice DJed the event as guests danced the night away.

Click inside to see all of the celebs in attendance at the event…

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs in attendance at the event…

usher met after party

Usher

usher met after party

Amber Ruffin

usher met after party

Chris Appleton

usher met after party

Christian Siriano & boyfriend Kyle Smith

usher met after party

Coco Rocha

usher met after party

Erykah Badu

usher met after party

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

usher met after party

Janelle Monae

usher met after party

LaQuan Smith

usher met after party

Naomi Campbell & Burberry creative director Daniel Lee

usher met after party

Storm Reid

usher met after party

Taraji P. Henson

usher met after party

Trevor Jackson & Leon Bridges

Click through the gallery for more photos of the stars at the party
Just Jared on Facebook
usher hosts met gala after party 01
usher hosts met gala after party 02
usher hosts met gala after party 03
usher hosts met gala after party 04
usher hosts met gala after party 05
usher hosts met gala after party 06
usher hosts met gala after party 07
usher hosts met gala after party 08
usher hosts met gala after party 09
usher hosts met gala after party 10
usher hosts met gala after party 11
usher hosts met gala after party 12
usher hosts met gala after party 13
usher hosts met gala after party 14
usher hosts met gala after party 15
usher hosts met gala after party 16
usher hosts met gala after party 17
usher hosts met gala after party 18
usher hosts met gala after party 19
usher hosts met gala after party 20
usher hosts met gala after party 21
usher hosts met gala after party 22
usher hosts met gala after party 23
usher hosts met gala after party 24
usher hosts met gala after party 25
usher hosts met gala after party 26
usher hosts met gala after party 27
usher hosts met gala after party 28
usher hosts met gala after party 29
usher hosts met gala after party 30
usher hosts met gala after party 31
usher hosts met gala after party 32
usher hosts met gala after party 33
usher hosts met gala after party 34
usher hosts met gala after party 35
usher hosts met gala after party 36
usher hosts met gala after party 37
usher hosts met gala after party 38
usher hosts met gala after party 39
usher hosts met gala after party 40
usher hosts met gala after party 41
usher hosts met gala after party 42

Credit: BFA; Photos: Bre Johnson, Darian DiCianno
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Amber Ruffin, Chris Appleton, Christian Siriano, Coco Rocha, Daniel Lee, Dwyane Wade, Erykah Badu, Extended, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monae, Jonathan Simkhai, Kyle Smith, LaQuan Smith, Leon Bridges, Met Gala, Naomi Campbell, Ne-Yo, Storm Reid, Taraji P. Henson, Trevor Jackson, Usher