May 08, 2024 at 8:39 pm
By JJ Staff

Who Is Brooke Shields' Husband? Learn About Chris Henchy & Their 25-Year Relationship

Brooke Shields is back in the spotlight this week thanks to her new Netflix movie Mother of the Bride, which is being released right in time for Mother’s Day.

Viewers will likely be interested in learning more about Brooke‘s current life, so let’s fill you in on her relationship status.

Brooke has been married to screenwriter and producer Chris Henchy since 2001.

The couple met in 1999 and have been together ever since. They share two daughters – Rowan, 20, and Grier, 17.

“To this day I believe that I fell in love with Chris the day we met, in 1999, but I would never tell him that!” Brooke wrote in her memoir in 2005. “I had just gotten an American bulldog, Darla, and I brought her to meet friends of mine in the gym on the Warner Bros. lot. While there, the dog wandered off, and Chris brought her back. He was writing for a show filmed on the lot and loved dogs. We chatted and he made me laugh.”

Chris has written episodes of TV shows like Spin City, Entourage, and I’m With Her. He also wrote movies like The Other Guys and The Campaign, both of which starred Will Ferrell. He also has a long list of producing credits including movies like Daddy’s Home, Tammy, The Boss, and The House.

