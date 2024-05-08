Who is Chad Michael Murray's Wife Sarah Roemer? Meet His Partner of 10 Years & the Mother of His Children

Chad Michael Murray‘s onscreen romances have kept fans on the edge of their seats for years, but his real-life love story is every bit as romantic!

The 42-year-old One Tree Hill alum is headed to Netflix on May 9 in Mother of the Bride, a new rom-com starring Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt.

After seeing Chad in his latest role, you might be curious about the actor’s personal life. For instance, you might want to know his relationship status. We’ve got the tea: He’s been married for nearly a decade to Sarah Roemer.

Here’s what you’ll want to know about the couple, their relationship and their three children.

Head inside to learn more about Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer…

Let’s start with the basics! Sarah is also an actor! Arguably, her biggest role to date was in Disturbia alongside Shia LaBeouf, but she’s continued amassing credits over the years.

In fact, she and Chad met on the set of their TV series Chosen back in 2013. Their relationship began the following year, and we learned that they had said “I do” in early 2015.

The couple has since welcomed three children – a son born in 2015, a daughter born in 2017 and a second daughter in late 2023. They have not shared their children’s names and keep them largely off social media.

While they keep their children private, Chad does not hesitate to hype up his wife on social media.

“The world has been lighter & brighter since the day you entered it. You’ve extended that light through our little pack. For me, growing up with single father most of my life, I never truly knew the importance of a mother until I had the honor of watching you carry this family on your back from that moment our son was born:),” he wrote to his “Wifo” in an Instagram post from 2022.

He continued, saying, “Your heart lights our world. Our babies know just how lucky they are to have you as their Mama. I love you dearly🌹 We love you dearly. Thank you so much for being the Human, Woman, Wife & Mother you are.”

Chad isn’t the only One Tree Hill star to become a parent. He’s also not the only castmate to share big baby news within the last year!

Mother of the Bride premieres on May 9 on Netflix. Watch the trailer!