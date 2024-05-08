Who is Poodle Moth on 'The Masked Singer'? 'This Is Us' Star Unmasked & Final 3 Contestants Revealed!

Poodle Moth was unmasked tonight on FOX’s The Masked Singer.

Episode 10 of Season 11 aired on Wednesday night (May 8) and saw Clock, Gumball, Goldfish and Poodle Moth competing to make it into the Final Three!

After performing Jessie J‘s “Price Tag,” Poodle Moth was sent to the Smackdown round alongside Gumball.

The pair belted out Cher‘s “If I Could Turn Back Time” before Poodle Moth was unmasked and sent home. That sends Clock, Gumball and Goldfish through to the final episodes, which air later this month!

Before we get there, you’ll want to know who was hiding behind the Poodle Moth costume? A famed actress from This Is Us.

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you haven’t watched the latest episode of The Masked Singer!



Head inside to see who was hiding under the Poodle Moth mask…