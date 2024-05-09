A Detail From Prince Harry's Suit Jacket Is the Subject of Speculation Online

Prince Harry‘s medals are getting a lot of attention.

If you didn’t see, the 39-year-old Duke of Sussex is back in the UK, and on Wednesday (May 8), attended The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, England.

It was previously revealed that he would NOT see his father, King Charles, during the trip due to the monarch’s busy schedule. But now, the Internet is analyzing Prince Harry‘s outfit, and a major detail was spotted (or rather, omitted).

On his jacket, Prince Harry was seen wearing four medals: his Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan, Queen Elizabeth‘s Golden Jubilee Medal, Queen Elizabeth‘s Diamond Jubilee Medal, and Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee Medal.

Noticeably missing? His dad’s medal, the King’s Coronation Medal, which he received for the King’s coronation last year.

This has been perceived as a snub to the King, but this is actually not the first time this happened. In a video he recorded to present a Soldier of the Year award in April 2024, Prince Harry was seen wearing the exact same medals without his dads in the lineup.

A royal insider at the time, explained why. Perhaps the same explanation applies to yesterday’s medal omission.

“Harry‘s failure to wear his father’s Coronation medal wasn’t intended as a snub to the King,” royal commentator Ephraim Hardcastle told the Daily Mail back in April.

“My source whispers that the medal was ‘swing-mounted’ on a short ribbon and needed to be sent to a specialist to affix to a longer ribbon and mount on a hard backing to stop it from swinging around. Maybe the King should have FedExed his travelling yeoman to California to do the job.”

